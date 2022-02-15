Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

