Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
NYSE STNG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
