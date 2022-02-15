ScPrime Price Down 16.4% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $44.01 million and $40,440.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,846,811 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.