Scry.info (DDD) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $36,499.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

