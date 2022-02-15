SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 6.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.45 and last traded at $137.99. Approximately 103,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,120,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.12.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,762 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SEA by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 551,992 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $123,486,000 after acquiring an additional 271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SEA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,171 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $34,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

