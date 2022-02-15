Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.70. 2,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -317.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
