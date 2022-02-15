SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report sales of $54.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $190.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $191.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.64 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.
SPNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.
NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
