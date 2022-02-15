SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report sales of $54.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $190.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $191.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.64 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SPNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,874,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 468,628 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

