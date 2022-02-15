SEEN (SEEN) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. SEEN has a market cap of $1.51 million and $2,497.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00004896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

