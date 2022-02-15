SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.27) to GBX 1,600 ($21.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

SEGXF stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

