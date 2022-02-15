Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and $24.28 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00105817 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,969,446 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

