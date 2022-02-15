Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Trading Up 1.3%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VPTOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Senex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Senex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from 4.53 to 4.65 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

