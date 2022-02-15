Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. 342,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,240,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Specifically, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock worth $2,699,883. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

