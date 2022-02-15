Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $185,578.69 and $30,262.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00105905 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

