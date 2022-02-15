Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $33.34 million and $142,268.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00105594 BTC.

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

