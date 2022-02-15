Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 69,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 499,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

