Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14. Approximately 31,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 873,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

