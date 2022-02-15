ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $91,461.46 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40.

NYSE:NOW traded up $12.08 on Tuesday, reaching $591.66. The stock had a trading volume of 985,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $590.24 and a 200 day moving average of $625.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.