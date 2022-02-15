Sessia (KICKS) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Sessia has a market cap of $295,794.83 and $13,167.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

