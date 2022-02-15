SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of SGLFF stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.