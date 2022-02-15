Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.29

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.29 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.31 ($0.10). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,493,716 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.43) target price on shares of Shanta Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.29. The stock has a market cap of £81.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

