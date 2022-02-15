Shard 1-Day Volume Tops $12,187.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $12,187.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

