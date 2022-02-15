Share Buyback Plan Announced by DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Board

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 103,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

