SharedStake Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,287.84 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $5,287.84 and approximately $2,582.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.99 or 0.07023367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.60 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

