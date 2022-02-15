Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHCAY opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

