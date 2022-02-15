Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

