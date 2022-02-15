Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Director Leon Binedell Acquires 40,000 Shares

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Director Leon Binedell purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,400.

Shares of S traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,132. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. Sherritt International Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

