Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $847.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,152.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,371.24. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.