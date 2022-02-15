Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $847.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,152.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,371.24. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

