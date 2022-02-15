Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Up 3.4%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 3,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Shoprite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

