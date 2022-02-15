Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,340 ($18.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.26) to GBX 1,030 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.58) to GBX 1,475 ($19.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price objective on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.11).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,217.50 ($16.47) on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 826.20 ($11.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.66). The stock has a market cap of £13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,147.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,057.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

