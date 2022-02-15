Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Increases By 54.7%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

BCOW traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.68. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

