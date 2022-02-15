Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Increases By 67.1%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 814,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 326,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 3,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

