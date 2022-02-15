Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Grows By 52.3%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of ALX stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.