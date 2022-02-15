Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expands By 58.3%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,947. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a P/E ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 635.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

