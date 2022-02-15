Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Increases By 57.4%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,800 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 568,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $22,212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

AEL stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. 413,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

