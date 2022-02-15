Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Rises By 54.7%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ARLO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 665,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 900,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 139,943 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 216,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

