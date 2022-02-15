Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Increases By 53.9%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the January 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 85,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,070. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $622.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

