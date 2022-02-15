Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Decreases By 34.2%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 495,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. BlueCity has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlueCity by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

