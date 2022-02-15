Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Grows By 63.7%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 716,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,750. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

