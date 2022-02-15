Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Grows By 64.9%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CRPOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

