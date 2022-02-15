Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Grows By 63.6%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CKX stock remained flat at $$11.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

