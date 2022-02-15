Short Interest in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rises By 59.2%

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.54. 294,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.