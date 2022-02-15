Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Rises By 62.4%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 62,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

