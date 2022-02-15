Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Rises By 62.4%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 62,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $15.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.