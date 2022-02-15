Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Decreases By 29.2%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.95. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of -779.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.