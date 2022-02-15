Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Rises By 57.8%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,575,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 1,228,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,989. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.