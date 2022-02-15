Short Interest in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Drops By 35.8%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 598,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of BASE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 39,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,496. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
