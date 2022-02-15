Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Rises By 53.2%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ COVA remained flat at $$9.74 on Tuesday. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,066. COVA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COVA. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,305,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,264,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

