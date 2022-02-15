Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Decreases By 35.0%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CYRBY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
