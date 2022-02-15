Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Decreases By 35.0%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CYRBY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.