Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Expands By 71.5%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELROF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Elior Group from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

