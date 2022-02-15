Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Expands By 58.9%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,800 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,794.0 days.

Shares of CUYTF stock remained flat at $$41.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

