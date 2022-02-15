Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Grows By 65.1%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the January 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 799.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$30.15 during trading on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

