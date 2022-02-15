Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Drops By 35.7%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 652,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Foresight Autonomous by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 438,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

